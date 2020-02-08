No chronavirus found in pessengers who returned from China

The arrival of passengers from China continued, after 265 passengers arrived in Islamabad by PIA flight, it was learnt on Saturday.

Advertisement

As per details, the national carrier flight PK853 arrived in Islamabad from Beijing, carrying 265 passengers from the coronavirus hit country. The passengers included eight Chinese residents, while 257 were Pakistanis.

The screening of all the passengers has been completed, and no traveller was suspected of carrying the virus.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China, more than 700 people have died and nearly 35,000 cases have been confirmed. So far, no cases have been confirmed in Pakistan. However, four Pakistani students in Wuhan, China have been diagnosed with the virus.

Advertisement

Read full story