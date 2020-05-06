No new coronavirus-related code of conduct being issued for the last 10 days of Ramadan: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ijaz Shah said Tuesday no new coronavirus-related code of conduct was being issued for the last 10 days of Ramadan.

The ulema agree that the Eid-ul-Fitr congregational prayers should be offered in open spaces instead of inside mosques, he said, adding that if even one person from a neighbourhood attended the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, it would be equivalent to the entire locality attending.

It is requested that a minimum number of people sit for Aitekaaf in one mosque, Shah mentioned.

The federal home minister further noted that wealthy people wished for an extension in the coronavirus lockdown, while those experiencing hunger and other needs wanted it to be eased.

“It is likely that further relaxations in the lockdown will be announced tomorrow,” he said.

