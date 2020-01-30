No power on earth could defeat a united nation like Pakistan: Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor

RAWALPINDI: The director-general Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor said on Thursday that no power on earth could defeat a united nation like Pakistan.

The military spokesperson was speaking to defence reporters when he dismissed Indian Prime Minister Modi’s recent remarks against Pakistan.

“Indian leadership says it will destroy Pakistan in 7-10 days,” he said. “Pakistan Army will always continue to give you [Indians] their surprises,” he added. “How will you defeat Pakistan, a nation of 210 million people?” he asked.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan and India had almost gone to war.

Ghafoor said that he considered it an honour if Indians were happy over his transfer from the post of DG ISPR.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said that the new DG ISPR will assume charge from February 1. He thanked defence reporters, media and Pakistanis who extended their support to the armed forces on social media.

Earlier this month, Pakistan Army announced the posting of its new spokesperson, replacing Major General Asif Ghafoor with Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar as the director-general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Maj Gen Ghafoor’s services was transferred to the 40th Infantry Division (Okara), where he will serve as the general officer commanding (GOC).

