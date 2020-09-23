No representative of Nawaz Sharif met COAS, says Maryam

ISLAMABAD: No one representing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif met army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said Wednesday.

In an informal conversation with the media outside the Islamabad High Cout, a journalist asked Maryam if the “establishment” and the PML-N leadership had come to “an agreement” since Nawaz’s speeches along with hers were aired on television.

“Maybe the media should tell us why our speeches are being broadcast,” she responded, saying “tyranny and pressure tactics” only work to a certain extent and are not always fruitful.

The PML-N leader denied knowledge of a dinner being hosted at the General Headquarters (GHQ), adding however, “I believe the political leadership was called over to discuss the issue of Gilgit-Baltistan”.

She said that Nawaz has a heart condition and that she was not in favour of such a meeting.

“Gilgit-Baltistan is a political issue,” she said, adding that “it should be resolved in the parliament, not at the GHQ”.

“Neither should the GHQ summon the political leadership on such matters nor should the political leadership go there,” Maryam said.

In response to another question on Khawaja Asif’s presence in the meeting and whether he had raised the issue of rigging in the 2018 elections, Maryam said: “The rigging had already taken place three months before the general elections.”

When a reporter asked if PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif was forming a “Sheen League”, she said the former Punjab chief minister is “a very loyal brother” and would “never go his own way”.

“If Shehbaz had to separate [himself from the PML-N], he would have been the prime minister today. Shehbaz gave preference to his brother for the role,” she added.

