Nobody allowed to take law into own hands: Religious Minister

Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr. Noor-ul-Haq Qadri has warned that no person will be allowed to play with the lives of innocent people and government will take stern action against those elements who creating law and order situation.

Advertisement

Talking to PTV news channel, he said that common people are suffering serious problems owing to the behavior of the protesters.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is striving to establish a peaceful environment across the country.

Advertisement

Read full story