North Waziristan: Two soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

In North Waziristan, two soldiers embraced Shahadat as a result of a terrorist attack from inside Afghanistan across the international border in Dwatoi District on Wednesday.

According to ISPR, these Shuhada include Havaldar Saleem age 43 and Lance Naik Pervaiz age 35 years.

Terrorists opened fire on a military post in Dwatoi. The Pakistan Army responded in a befitting manner.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan has consistently been asking Afghanistan to ensure effective border control on their side. Pakistan strongly condemns the continuous use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities against Pakistan.

