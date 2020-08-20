NP chief, senator Hasil Bizenjo passes away at 62 in Karachi

Seasoned politician and veteran Baloch nationalist leader Senator Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo has died at the age of 62, lawmakers and politicians confirmed.

Bizenjo passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, National Party Central Secretary General Jan Muhammad Buledi said.

He said Bizenjo was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated. The senator was diagnosed with lung cancer last year.

He remained chief of the National Party and was currently serving as an ideologue of the party.

