Officer, five soldiers martyred in Balochistan IED explosion

RAWALPINDI: A military officer and five soldiers were martyred in an explosion in Balochistan’s Kech area on Friday, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Advertisement

According to the military’s media wing, the security personnel’s vehicle was targeted with a remote controlled IED in Buleda area of Kech, 14 kilometers far from Pak-Iran border.

The soldiers were returning from Buleda after checking possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous terrain of Mekran when they were targeted, read the statement.

1 offr, 5 soldiers embraced shahadat as FC South #Balochistan vehicle was targeted with remote controlled IED while returning from patrolling in Buleda, 14 kms from Pak-Iran Border, to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous terrain of Mekran. #OurMartyrsOurHeroes pic.twitter.com/mES0jMWRxq — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 8, 2020

As per the ISPR, the martyred soldiers were Major Nadeem, Naik Jamshed, Lance Naik Khizar Hayat, Lance Naik Taimoor, Sepoy Nadeem and Sepoy Sajid.

Last year on September 30, a suicide bomber had imploded himself near a medical college, security forces were targeted by terrorists in the heinous act resulting in the martyrdom of one law enforcer.

Miscreants had aimed to target the ‘eagle squad’ of law enforcement in Loralai area of Balochistan who were on patrolling duty near a medical college.

The assailants had been on a motorcycle, one of them was taken out by the firing of law enforcement officials whilst the other got near them and had blown himself up with the help of a detonator he was wearing.

Advertisement

Read full story