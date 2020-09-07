Okara police handcuffs brothers for tying intellectually-disabled boy to bike dragging him on road

OKARA: Police said Monday they have arrested two brothers for tying an intellectually-disabled boy to a bike, dragging him on a road in Shergarh, and filming the abuse.

In an update on the action taken against the suspects, police said a first information report (FIR) has been registered against the duo.

The victim, police added, is the suspects’ brother. The two also tried to force their intellectually-disabled brother dive into a canal, they added.

A video shared on social media showed one of the two young men tying the boy to the bike while the other starts and drives. The victim can be heard protesting.

A third unidentified individual can be seen filming the ordeal.

