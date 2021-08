One terrorist was killed and another was apprehended during an action by security forces in Sararogha area of South Waziristan.

According to the ISPR, during intense exchange of fire, one security personnel embraced martyrdom.

The apprehended terrorist revealed that they had planned to conduct a fire raid on a military post.

The ISPR said Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism. It said sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

