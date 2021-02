PTI leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan says the alliance of opposition parties has no future as it was formed to protect the vested interests.

Talking to the media persons in Islamabad, he said the PDM had set various goals for itself but it is failing terribly on all of them.

Talking about the Senate elections, Faisal Javed Khan said the only purpose of Prime Minister Khan’s open ballet initiative was to bring transparency in the process.

