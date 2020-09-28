Opposition parties not to attend the GB meeting

Islamabad NewsOne Webdesk: Opposition parties announced that they will not be attending the GB (Gilgit Baltistan) electoral meeting over a fix with the presumption of the bias of the speaker said sources. The opposition parties deemed the issue a very sensitive one which should be a transparent process.

The joint opposition: PMLN, PPP and JUI Fazal, earlier today, made their points regarding the non reliability of the electoral process therefore not attending the GB parliamentary leaders meeting called by the speaker Asad Qaiser.

The President PMLN Shehbaz Sharif said that the process was duly connected with the Kashmir issue and needed fair and reliable proceedings. Shehbaz further added, National Assembly speaker had no authority to interfere in the electoral affairs of Gilgit-Baltistan. The JUI-Fazal also withdrew from attending the said meeting.

Seconding the already nonattendance decision, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, while condemning the interference of the the Capital in the general elections, said “The National Assembly speaker and federal ministers have nothing to do with elections in GB. We condemn the interference of the federal government in the elections,” he said in his tweet. He too advocated for a fair and relaible electoral process and on their terms.

