Opposition’s first anti-govt rally to be held in Quetta on Oct 11

Representatives of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — an alliance of almost all major opposition parties — are addressing a press conference after their first formal meeting.

They announced that the first public meeting under the PDM banner will be held on October 11 in Quetta.

PML-N leader and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the meeting strongly condemned the “shrinking” space for democracy in the country and discussed rising inflation, unemployement, “historic corruption”, the state of the economy and people’s issues.

The meeting also gave approval to PDM’s steering committee, which Abbasi said will play its role “in taking the PDM movement forward”.

The huddle comes a day after PML-N president and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in an assets beyond means and money laundering case.

The meeting was expected to review the situation after Shehbaz’s detention and possible arrest of other leaders, the PTI government’s alleged plan to rig Gilgit-Baltistan and local bodies polls and give a final shape to the decisions taken at the opposition’s September 20 multi-party conference (MPC).

The PDM was formed at the MPC, where opposition parties had announced launching of a three-phased anti-government movement under an “action plan” starting from next month with countrywide public meetings, protest demonstrations and rallies in December and a “decisive long march” towards Islamabad in January 2021.

