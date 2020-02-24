PAF releases new song on first anniversary of Indian jet downing

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Monday released a new song to mark the first anniversary of the downing of Indian jets.
The song ‘Allah o Akbar’ has been sung by the singer Shuja Haider and honours the bravery of Sherdils, a PAF spokesperson said in a statement.
The PAF said that the song was a story of the Pakistani nation’s resolve.
Last year, Pakistan also put on display a statue of an Indian pilot whose plane was shot down on February 27, 2019.
The life-sized statue of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman — complete with his signature moustache — had been installed in an exhibit at a museum in Karachi run by PAF.
Varthaman’s plane was shot down in a fight over Azad Jammu Kashmir in February 2019 during an aerial battle which brought nuclear-armed India and Pakistan to the brink of a new war.
After his capture, the Pakistani military released video showing him sipping a cup of tea and politely refusing to answer questions.
His stoic and courteous demeanour — largely attributed to the humane treatment by the Pakistan Army — and comment that the tea was “fantastic” made him a viral sensation at India’s expense.
He was released several days later in a peace gesture from Pakistan aimed at defusing tensions.