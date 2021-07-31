Pak-China relationship higher than Himalayas: Interior Minister

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that some forces are involved in conspiracies to undermine the China Pakistan Economic Corridor and Pakistan-China relations. However, these elements will not succeed in their evil designs.

Talking to the media persons in Rawalpindi today (Saturday), he said Pak-China relationship is higher than the Himalayas.

Regarding the abduction case of Afghan Ambassador’s daughter, the Interior Minister said details of investigation into the incident and the video footage has been provided to the Foreign Office.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the accused in Noor Mukadam case will be brought to justice at all costs and will not be spared under any circumstances.

About lockdown in Sindh, the Interior Minister said complete lockdown in Sindh will be damaging.

He said Sindh government should emulate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s policy of smart lockdown which has also got worldwide recognition.

Earlier addressing a ceremony, Sheikh Rashid said Rawalpindi will be made a city of Universities. He said Viqar-un-Nisa Post Graduate College will also be given the status of a university.

He said Nullah Lai expressway project is his priority and its completion will change the landscape of the city.

