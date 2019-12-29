Pakistan a land of untapped tourism potential: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that Pakistan was a land of unimaginable beauty, hidden natural wonders and untapped tourism potential.

The prime minister said this in a comment on his Twitter handle while retweeting an article titled “9 of Pakistan’s most breathtaking natural wonders” published by Wanderlust, a British Travel magazine.

According to its website, Wanderlust is the UK’s leading independent travel magazine, delivering inspiration and advice to the travellers seeking unique and enriching travel experiences which covers destinations near and far and combines in-depth practical information with breathtaking photography and award-winning editorial.

Highlighting the tourism potential of the country, the magazine says, “from magical Himalayan valleys to lunar landscapes of bubbling mud volcanoes, Wanderlust’s 2020 Hot List destination Pakistan offers a diversity of extraordinary natural beauty without the crowds…”

Among the natural wonders of Pakistan, the magazine enlisted Baltoro Glacier, Neelum Vallley, Hingol National Park, Trango Towers, Deosai Plains, Thar Desert, Saiful Muluk, Hunza Valley and Attabad Lake.

The article is followed by links to another three articles including “13 of the best things you must do in Pakistan,” “Pakistan’s 7 most beautiful mosques” and “4 experiences that will make you fall in love with Pakistan” published by the same magazine in the recent past depicting Pakistan’s culture, traditions and heritage.

