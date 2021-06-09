Pakistan achieves major milestone of administering 10 mln doses of anti-Covid vaccine

Pakistan has achieved a major milestone of administering ten million doses of anti-Covid vaccine.

A ceremony marking the achievement was held at the National Command and Operation Center in Islamabad on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer expressed satisfaction over the vaccination drive. He, however, said we have a long way to go as our target is to vaccinate seventy million people by the end of this year.

Asad Umar said about three hundred thousand to three hundred and fifty thousand people on daily basis are registering themselves for the vaccination.

The Minister for Planning said the measures taken in the wake of third wave of Covid-19 have shown positive results and there is a visible reduction in the positivity ratio. He, however, said that three thousand people are still on critical care in hospitals and the threat is not over yet.

Asad Umar appealed to all segments of the society to increasingly participate in the vaccination drive as it is the only way to lift all the Covid related restrictions in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain was also present on the occasion.

