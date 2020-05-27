Pakistan Army downed Indian spy drone that crossed over LoC: ISPR

Pakistan Army downed an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the Line of Control into the Rakh Chakri sector, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to a statement by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the quadcopter had intruded 650 metres into Pakistani territory.

At the turn of the new year, on January 1, the Army shot down a spy Indian quadcopter in Bagh sector along the LoC. Within 24 hours, a second was shot down in Satwal Sector along the LoC.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LoC, InshaAllah,” then DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had vowed.

Advertisement

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay