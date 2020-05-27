Pakistan Army downed Indian spy drone that crossed over LoC: ISPR

Pakistan Army downed an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the Line of Control into the Rakh Chakri sector, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the quadcopter had intruded 650 metres into Pakistani territory.

#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter in Rakhchikri Sector along LOC.

The quadcopter had intruded 650 meters on Pakistan’s side of the #LOC. pic.twitter.com/ZARleWqaat — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 27, 2020

At the turn of the new year, on January 1, the Army shot down a spy Indian quadcopter in Bagh sector along the LoC. Within 24 hours, a second was shot down in Satwal Sector along the LoC.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LoC, InshaAllah,” then DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had vowed.

