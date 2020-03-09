Pakistan Army soldier martyred, two terrorists killed in DI Khan operation

RAWALPINDI: An officer of the Pakistan Army was martyred on Monday as security forces foiled a terrorist attack in Dera Ismail Khan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The martyred officer, identified as Colonel Mujeebur Rehman, was a resident of Bunji in District Astore of Gilgit Baltistan. He is survived by a widow, three sons and a daughter, the ISPR told the media.

According to the media wing of the military, the operation was launched against terrorists who were hiding out near Tank area of DI Khan. The operation was conducted on confirmed intelligence reports, the ISPR added.

“As soon as troops cordoned the area, terrorists opened fire. During operation, two terrorists were killed. In intense exchange of fire, Colonel Mujeebur Rehman embraced martyrdom,” the ISPR said.

“During sanitization operation, a large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from terrorist hideout,” the ISPR added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan lauded the security forces for conducting a successful operation in Tank.

The prime minister paid tribute to Col Mujeeb-ur-Rehman who laid down his life for the motherland, saying that the entire nation is cognizant of the sacrifices rendered by security forces’ personnel.

PM Imran prayed for the departed soul and said that Pakistan is witnessing peace due to the efforts of the security forces.

