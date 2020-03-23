Pakistan Army stands with citizens to assist in combatting coronavirus pandemic: DG-ISPR

DG ISPR held a press conference during which he said that the nation was facing a severe challenge in the face of the novel coronavirus. The military spokesperson said that even developed countries were having trouble tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

“As a nation, we can defeat the coronavirus,” he said.

DG ISPR Press Conference – 23 Mar 2020 https://t.co/gM0i0V9mYp — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 23, 2020

The DG ISPR said that the armed forces were standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the nation and will ensure all available resources are dedicated to fighting the virus.

He urged people to stay in their homes to ensure that they remained safe from the virus and said that those who did not pay heed to the precautions, action will be taken against them.

