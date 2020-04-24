Pakistan Army to not take IS allowance in wake of coronavirus pandemic: DG ISPR

Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has announced that in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Army will not take internal security (IS) allowance. He added the decision has been taken so that the government could spend these funds to treat corona affected patients.

Addressing media briefing after the special conference chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Friday, he said that the conference participants took notice of Indian aggression along the LoC.

He said that Indian army used media to spread negative propaganda against Pakistan. He added India has committed 805 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control.

Babar maintained the COAS ordered the military commanders to keep strict vigilance on situation at borders and country’s security.

