Pakistan calls for Iranian sanctions to be lifted amid coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Imran Khan during a press briefing on Friday said citizens should exercise social distancing and self-discipline.

During the meeting, PM Imran also called on the international community to lift the sanctions imposed on Iran during the coronavirus outbreak.

He said Iran is dealing with a difficult time and the lifting of sanctions will help it tackle the outbreak.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had also called for sanctions on Iran to be lifted so that the country can fight the coronavirus outbreak that has caused life in the Islamic Republic to come to a halt.

The entire global community is fighting an unprecedented pandemic.We must, as leaders at time of such great challenge & difficulty, show utmost compassion. Sanctions must be lifted against Iran, in this moment of peril so that it can use its resources to save precious human lives.

