Pakistan calls for making UNSC more democratic, transparent

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for making UN Security Council more representative, democratic, transparent, effective and accountable to address the multiple challenges facing the world.

He was speaking at the Ministerial meeting of the Uniting for Consensus Group on UN Security Council reform on the sidelines of the General Assembly’s 76th Session in New York.

He emphasized that the reform of the Security Council must be decided by consensus and should enhance the representation of all UN Member States.

He said only an acceptable formula with an increase in the non-permanent members and rotation through democratic elections can provide more equitable representation for all States on the Security Council.

Foreign Minister said that attempts by some states to create new centres of privilege could derail the reform process and exacerbate divisions.

He urged that Member States must be allowed the necessary time and space to evolve a solution acceptable to the entire UN membership. He said UfC’s principled position offered the only practical solution to the reform of the Security Council.

Talking to the Foreign Minister of Japan Motegi Toshimitsu in New York, Shah Mahmood Qureshi underscored that Pakistan attached great importance to its political and economic relationship with Japan.

He said Pakistan views Japan as a trusted development partner and called for exploring further avenues to deepen the bilateral relationship between the two countries in all spheres.

About the situation in Afghanistan, he emphasized that the establishment of sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan is of paramount importance for the region and required active engagement on the part of international community.

The two Foreign Ministers also exchanged views on bilateral relations between Pakistan and Japan as well as on other issues of mutual interest including the situation in Afghanistan.

