Pakistan, China reiterate resolve to take steps to promote peace in region

Pakistan and China have resolved to collectively take measures to safeguard their common interests and promote peace, prosperity and development in the region.

Advertisement

The resolve was expressed in a joint press release after the third session of the Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue held in Chengdu.

The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to facilitate and support “Afghan-led and Afghan-owned” peace and reconciliation process for early realization of a peaceful, stable, united and prosperous Afghanistan.

Both sides vehemently condemned the terrorist attack in Dasu which caused loss of precious lives and injuries to the Pakistani and Chinese workers.

They expressed their firm resolve to expose the culprits and their reprehensible designs through the ongoing joint investigation and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators.

The Pakistan side briefed Chinese side on the deteriorating situation in Jammu and Kashmir, including its concerns, position and current urgent issues.

The Chinese side reiterated that the Kashmir dispute should be resolved peacefully through relevant UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.

Advertisement

Read full story