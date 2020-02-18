Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Air Launched Cruise Missile “Ra’ad-II”: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan has conducted a successful flight test of Air-Launched Cruise Missile “Ra’ad-II” having a range of 600 kilometers, which significantly enhances air delivered strategic standoff capability on land and at sea.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that the weapon system is equipped with state of the art guidance and navigation systems ensuring the engagement of targets with high precision.

The ISPR said that the successful flight test was witnessed by the Director-General Strategic Plans Division Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, the Chairman NESCOM Dr Nabeel Hayat Malik, senior officers from the Strategic Plans Division, Strategic Forces and Strategic Organizations.

The Director-General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists and engineers who contributed whole-heartedly to develop the weapon system and making this launch a success. He also termed it “a major step towards complementing Pakistan’s deterrence capability”.

The President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza and Services Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the missile test.

