Pakistan conducts successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghazanvi

Pakistan today (Thursday) conducted a training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi.

The successful training launch was aimed at ensuring operational readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command besides revalidating technical parameters of the weapon system.

The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali and senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

The Commander Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the excellent standard of training, handling of the weapon system and execution of launch mission in the field by troops.

The President, the Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of missile launch.

