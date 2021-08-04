Pakistan desires peace with India: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said Pakistan desires peace with India but not at the expense of Kashmiris.

Addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said the world community must exhort India to treat Kashmiris like human beings. He said India should rescind its unilateral steps and all related instruments of oppression and state terrorism in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Foreign Minister urged India to respect the UN Security Council resolutions and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination. This, he said, will unlock the potential of South Asia.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan will continue to lend moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people.

