Pakistan determined to strengthen economic ties with Turkmenistan: FM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow in Ashgabat and discussed Afghan situation and bilateral relations.

In his remarks, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan values its relations with Turkmenistan.

He said Pakistan is determined to further strengthen its economic relations with Turkmenistan through different projects such as TAPI.

The Foreign Minister also apprised the President of Turkmenistan about Pakistan’s viewpoint regarding unfolding situation in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan considers peace and stability in Afghanistan important for promotion of trade and connectivity in the region.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow commended Pakistan’s efforts for a coordinated approach on Afghanistan.

