Pakistan dismisses India’s move to change demography of IoK

Pakistan on Thursday condemned and rejected the introduction of “Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020” which it termed as an attempt to illegally change the demographic structure of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Advertisement

The Foreign Office, in a press release, said that the order was another illegal step by India to settle non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory by changing the domicile laws.

“This is a clear violation of international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention,” said the FO spokesperson. The official added that the Indian action was a continuation of India’s illegal and unilateral steps since August 5, 2019.

The spokesperson said that the Kashmiris in the occupied territory “have outrightly rejected the new law as unacceptable.”

“Indeed, the Kashmiris will never accept such blatant usurpation of their fundamental rights and attempts to change their demography and distinct identity,” said the spokesperson.

The FO noted that the latest Indian action was particularly reprehensible as New Delhi was taking advantage of the international community’s focus on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and advance with BJP’s “sinister” Hindutva agenda.

The FO urged the United Nations and the international community to take “immediate cognizance” of the Indian action. It added that India should be prevented from changing the demography of the occupied territory, and hold New Delhi accountable for its persistent violations of international law.

“On its part, Pakistan will continue to highlight India’s state terrorism in IoK and its denial of the fundamental freedoms and inalienable right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people,” said the FO

The FO added that no matter what tactics India deploys it will never be able to break the will of the Kashmiri people.

“Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Order 2020”

The Indian government on Wednesday announced a new set of laws for the disputed territory that grants domicile rights to Indian citizens in the region.

According to Al Jazeera, experts and residents fear that it will alter the demographic status of the Muslim dominated territory.

The Doha-based channel reported that the law allows those who have resided for 15 years in IoK or studied for seven years and appeared in Class 10/12 examinations in educational institutions located in the region are now eligible to become permanent residents.

The announcement comes nearly eight months after the Indian government stripped the region of its limited autonomy that had protected the region for decades from demographic changes.

Advertisement

Read full story