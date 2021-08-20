Pakistan evacuates about 1100 people from Kabul: Munir

Pakistan has evacuated about eleven hundred people including diplomats, staff of diplomatic missions and international agencies and journalists from Kabul.

Advertisement

This was stated by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram in an interview with CNN.

He said our embassy in Kabul is open and extending facilitation to all those seeking visas and want to utilize Pakistan as a transit point to leave Afghanistan.

He said we are flying three flights into Kabul airport each day to get out about five hundred to six hundred people.

Advertisement

Read full story