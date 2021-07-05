Pakistan, Iran agree to boost existing cooperation particularly in its economic dimension

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to further boost existing cooperation particularly in its economic dimension.

The consensus to this effect was expressed during a telephonic conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Iranian President-elect Syed Ebrahim Raisi.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and it was also affirmed that the establishment of border sustenance markets along Pakistan-Iran border would yield economic and social benefits for the people of both countries.

In the regional context, Imran Khan expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, and cautioned that the latest developments could lead to serious repercussions for both Pakistan and Iran, resulting in an influx of refugees towards the bordering areas of the two countries.

He strongly underscored the imperative of a negotiated political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

Both sides emphasized the need to continue facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned inclusive political settlement.

The Prime Minister thanked Iran for its steadfast support for the just cause of Jammu and Kashmir.

Expressing concern at the serious human rights situation in IIOJK and Palestine, the two leaders emphasised the need to resolve these long-standing disputes in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

