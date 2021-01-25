Pakistan looks forward to build Pak-US relations based on fresh conversations: Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Division Dr. Moeed Yusuf says Pakistan is looking forward to having bilateral relations with the new US administration, which is built around fresh conversations.

Addressing an event in Islamabad on Monday, he said number one priority of Pakistan is to establish an economic partnership, while other priorities include tackling global challenges, formalizing security partnerships, and ensuring regional peace.

The Special Assistant said Pakistan wants bilateral US-Pak relations that are not clouded by hyphenating the relationship with US policy towards other countries in the region.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said that he aims to create an environment in which think tanks will be able to carry out candid conversations so that ideas can be generated and funneled into policy making.

