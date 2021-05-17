Pakistan, Malaysia ask int’l community to take urgent steps to halt Israeli attacks on Gaza

Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir Mohamad have underscored the need for the international community to take urgent steps to halt the ongoing attacks on Gaza and facilitate a just and lasting solution based on UN resolutions and two-state vision.

During a telephonic conversation, they exchanged views on the grave situation in Palestine.

The two leaders condemned the Israeli aggression and expressed solidarity with the innocent and defenceless Palestinians.

The Prime Minister strongly condemned the attacks on innocent worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque and air strikes on Gaza.

