PAKISTAN NAVY CELEBRATES WORLD MARITIME DAY

Pakistan Navy celebrated World Maritime Day (WMD) 2021 in harmonization with International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The theme of WMD for this year is ‘Seafarers at the Core of Shipping’s Future’ is aimed to pay tribute to professionalism and resilience of seafarers in continuing vital global supply chains during ongoing challenges.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi in his message on World Maritime Day highlighted major challenges to world economy due to COVID-19 pandemic. Particularly, the pandemic has affected the life of seafarers, who remained stranded on ships beyond their original contracts due to travel restrictions. As Chief Technical Advisor to the Government on Maritime Affairs, the Admiral suggested that seafarers may be designated as ‘key workers’ so as to ensure their travel to and from ships without delays. Naval Chief underscored that Pakistan Navy, apart from its core tasks is fully cognizant of challenges being faced by the merchant shipping community. In this regard, wellbeing of seafarers, their appropriate training and qualification is to be given priority.

Events organized on World Maritime Day play an important role in enhancing maritime awareness among the masses. On the occasion, Pakistan Navy organized a range of activities to highlight the significance of maritime sector with specific reference to contribution of seafarers in line with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals. The major event organized included a seminar/ webinar at Pakistan Navy War College Lahore under the auspices of Maritime Centre of Excellence.

Seminar was attended by students and faculty of various universities and think tanks. During the seminar, prize distribution for 2nd Inter University Essay Competition titled ‘Maritime Interest of Pakistan’ was also held. Other activities across PN units included Karachi harbour cleaning, maritime awareness lectures at Bahria Colleges/ Universities and Essay competitions at Field Commands. A comprehensive media awareness campaign on World Maritime Day was launched that included organizing of talk shows and release of documentary highlighting the theme and potential of maritime sector of Pakistan.

