PAKISTAN NAVY CONDUCTS BILATERAL EXERCISES WITH RUSSIAN AND SRI LANKAN NAVY SHIPS

Upon culmination of Exercise AMAN 2021, Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and ASLAT conducted bilateral Exercise ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 with the ships of Russian Federation Navy, ADMIRAL GRIGOROVICH and DMITRIY ROGACHOV in North Arabian Sea. Besides, Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR also conducted bilateral Exercise LION STAR-II with Sri Lankan Navy Ship GAJABAHU. Pakistan Navy fixed & rotary wing aircraft and Pakistan Air Force Fighters participated in these exercises.

Advertisement

The exercises included Anti-Surface, Anti-Air Warfare, Manoeuvring and Communication serials. Bilateral exercises ARABIAN MONSOON 2021 and LION STAR-II were conducted to further enhance the cooperation and interoperability with navies of Russian Federation and Sri Lanka respectively.

The current engagements are testimony of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to work towards regional peace and maintain close relations with all friendly navies. The exercises proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills and learn from each other’s experiences.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

Advertisement

Read full story