PAKISTAN NAVY DISTRIBUTES RATION AMONGST UNDER PRIVILEGED FAMILIES IN RAMADAN

Pakistan Navy has been continuously reaching out and helping underprivileged sections of the society since the outbreak of COVID 19 pandemic.

During the recent campaign, Pakistan Navy Women Association (PNWA) in coordination with philanthropist organisation shared the happiness of Holy month of Ramadan by distributing hundreds of ration bags with deserving families.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, PN troops in support with PNWA workers reached out to people in far flung areas of Sujawal, Chuhar Jamali, Saipur, Ghaghar, Bin Qasim, Gharo and distributed the ration bags at their door steps.

Pakistan Navy amidst challenge of corona pandemic is persistently supporting the Nation with passion and resolve.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

