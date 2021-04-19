PAKISTAN NAVY DISTRIBUTES RATION IN DAMB AND GADDANI

Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Sahil Welfare Association (SWA) organizes various welfare activities to support local populace of Coastal/ Creeks area.

In this context 350 x ration bags carrying daily commodities (one month ration package) were distributed in Damb and Gaddani. The aim of ration distribution campaign is to help the under privileged families of Coastal areas.

The noble efforts of Pakistan Navy and SWA in development/ welfare of Coastal community were appreciated by the local community.

Director General Public Relations (Navy)

