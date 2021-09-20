PAKISTAN NAVY ESTABLISHES FREE MEDICAL CAMP IN GHARO AND CHUR BANDAR

In continuation to efforts of Pakistan Navy for uplifting to provide standard health facilities along the Coastal/ Creek areas especially under COVID-19 scenario, Pakistan Navy established free medical camp at Rural Health Centre Gharo, District Thatta and in coastal village Chur Bandar, Balochistan.

Free medical camp at Gharo was established along with Sahil Welfare Association & Ulpat Foundation while medical camp at Chur Bandar was established by Pakistan Navy doctors and personnel. In these medical camps hundreds of patients including women and children were provided free medical treatment. A dedicated team of doctors comprising of Medical Specialist, ENT Specialist, Child Specialist, General Surgeon, Gynecologist, Skin Specialist and GDMOs examined the patients and provided them with free consultation.

The patients were provided with free of cost medicines and minor surgical procedures were also carried out at the camp.

Additionally the local populace was also provided information about maternal health and nutritional requirements of mother and children. The patients were enlightened about common infections, personal health, hygiene, child healthcare and prevention of diseases and sanitation of living areas.

Pakistan Navy is committed to provide continued quality medical facility for the people settled along the Coastal belt. The establishment of medical camps at Gharo and Chur Bandar are practical manifestation of Pakistan Navy’s resolve for uplift of coastal belt.

Director General Public Relation (Navy)

