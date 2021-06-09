PAKISTAN NAVY HAS NEW DIRECTOR GENERAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

​Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar SI (M) has been appointed new Director General Public Relations (Pakistan Navy).

​Rear Admiral Naeem Sarwar got commissioned in Operations Branch of Pakistan Navy in 1990. The Flag Officer is a graduate of Pakistan Navy War College Lahore, National Defence University Islamabad and has qualified National Defence Course from Indonesia.

​The Admiral has an illustrious Service career having vast experience of Command & Staff appointments. By profession, he is an aviator (Helicopter Pilot). His important appointments include Command of an Aviation Squadron, Chief Staff Officer to Commander Pakistan Fleet, Commander Jinnah Naval Base Ormara, Drafting Authority, Director Naval Aviation and Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel) at Naval Headquarters Islamabad.

​In honour of his meritorious service career, the Flag officer is awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military).

​ On assuming the appointment of DGPR (Navy), the Admiral will act as official Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy.

​

Director Public Relations (Navy)

