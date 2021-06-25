PAKISTAN NAVY SHIP ZULFIQUAR VISITS PORT OF AQABA, JORDAN

Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helicopter) visited the Port of Aqaba, Jordan, as part of Pakistan Navy overseas deployment to Mediterranean/ Red Sea. Upon arrival, ship was received by Head of Royal Jordanian Naval Force (RJNF) (Operations & Training Division), Defence Attaché of Pakistan in Jordan and RJNF Officers.

During stay at port, Mission Commander Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid along with Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR Captain Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar called on Governor Aqaba Mr Mohammed Al Rafalah, Commissioner Jordan Maritime Commission Mr Mohammed Al Salman, Commissioner Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority Mr Nayef Al Bakeet and Director Aqaba Development Cooperation Mr Bashar Abu Rummani. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged. The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Jordan in general and RJNF in particular. During stay at Aqaba, Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force Colonel Hisham Al Jarrah, Jordanian government Officials, Diplomats and RJNF Officers also visited PNS ZULFIQUAR.

A smartly clad contingent of Pakistan Navy participated in centennial celebrations of the Kingdom of Jordan at Naval Base Aqaba.

Upon departure, Pakistan Navy Ship conducted Passage Exercise with RJNF. Recent visit of Pakistan Navy Ship to Port Aqaba and participation in the centennial celebrations was reaffirmation of PN-RJNF collaboration and is expected to further foster brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan.

