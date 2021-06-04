PAKISTAN NAVY WAR COLLEGE HOLDS 50th CONVOCATION

The Convocation ceremony of 50th Pakistan Navy Staff Course was held at Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the graduation ceremony as Chief Guest.

Master Degrees were conferred to 82 graduates, comprising 54 officers from Pakistan Navy, 04 from Pak Army, 05 from Pakistan Air Force and 19 officers from friendly countries including Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Maldives, Saudi Arabia and SriLanka.

Addressing on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff underlined key global trends and changes taking place in geo politics, national security, demographics and technological dimensions. The Admiral emphasized the officers to be prepared for abrupt and unforeseen changes like COVID-19 which has impacted all facets of life and challenged the traditional concept of security.

Chief of the Naval Staff highlighted that maritime operationalization of CPEC will tremendously increase Pakistan Navy’s responsibilities. While dwelling on the power politics in Indian Ocean Region, the Naval Chief highlighted that prevailing hegemonic fantasies and rapidly shifting maritime landscape in the region demand vigilance, sustained professional development and combat readiness.

Earlier, Commandant Pakistan Navy War College gave a rundown of various professional and academic activities undertaken by the participants while highlighting the significant aspects of the course and challenges posed by COVID-19.

