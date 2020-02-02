Pakistan now capable of diagnosing coronarivus: Dr Mirza

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Zafar Mirza announced on Sunday that Pakistan was now capable of diagnosing the novel coronarivus, which has killed 304 people in China and infected more than 14,000.

“Alhamdolilah, as of today we have now capability of diagnosing coronarivus in Pakistan,” Tweeted Dr Mirza along with a picture of Pakistani health officials wearing the health kit.

The SAPM also lauded the leadership and team of the National Institute of Health for their hard work in securing the reagent for diagnosing.

Dr Mirza, in a press conference on Saturday had announced that Pakistan would soon receive the health kits which would allow the country to detect the virus.

“From tomorrow or today we will start carrying out tests to determine the coronavirus,” Dr Mirza had said in a press conference in Islamabad.

It was reported earlier this week that the first consignment of reagents have been donated by Japan to Pakistan and will allow health officials to detect the coronavirus.

Earlier, Pakistan’s envoy to China said that the country lacked medical facilities to treat the persons and Pakistanis in Wuhan should not be evacuated.

China has the best health facilities to deal with the disease and fight the deadly virus, Naghmana Hashmi told media in an interview.

