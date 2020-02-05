Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day to support freedom movement of Kashmiris

Pakistanis across the world are observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today in support of Kashmiri people’s struggle for their right to self-determination under United Nations resolutions.

Advertisement

This is the first time the day is being observed after India unilaterally revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a special session of Azad Jammu Kashmir Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris.

Human chains will also be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan point that link Pakistan with Azad Kashmir, while rallies, public meetings, and seminars will also be held across the country, including Azad Kashmir to draw the attention of the world community towards grave human rights violations and brutalities against innocent Kashmiris by the Indian forces.

Advertisement

Read full story