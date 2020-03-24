Pakistan Railways retracts earlier notification on shutdown of operations amid coronavirus pandemic

RAWALPINDI: The government retracted its earlier notification on the shut down of Pakistan Railways’ operations from March 24 (Wednesday) until March 31 due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

The disease caused by the virus, COVID-19, has claimed six lives and infected more than 800 people across the country as the authorities kick into action to stop its transmission.

A session under federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed took place via video link on Tuesday, following which the notification was issued regarding the suspendion of trains.

According to an earlier official notification, the suspension was to come into effect from 12 am today, however, it was taken back as soon as it was issued.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had hinted at the shutdown of the national railways’ operations from Tuesday.

