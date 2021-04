Pakistan has reaffirmed its full support and solidarity with Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.

Foreign Office, in a statement, said that Pakistan strongly condemns missile and drone attacks on Jizan area of Saudi Arabia by the Houthis.

The statement said it is commendable that Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed all projectiles successfully.

It further said that such attacks causing fear and terror are reprehensibl

