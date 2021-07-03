Pakistan receives 2.5 mln Moderna doses from US: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar says Pakistan has received 2.5 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine ‘Moderna’ from the United States.

Recieved 2.5 million doses of moderna sent by US govt. This will particularly those those who have to travel for work or study to countries which are only accepting certain vaccines . @POTUS @JoeBiden progressive policy on covid is much appreciated @SecBlinken — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 3, 2021

In a tweet on Saturday, he said this vaccine is particularly for those, who have to travel for work or study to countries, which are only accepting certain vaccines.

