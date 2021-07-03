Pakistan receives 2.5 mln Moderna doses from US: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar says Pakistan has received 2.5 million doses of anti-Covid vaccine ‘Moderna’ from the United States.

Advertisement

In a tweet on Saturday, he said this vaccine is particularly for those, who have to travel for work or study to countries, which are only accepting certain vaccines.

Advertisement

Tags: ,

More Stories

Junior - Taleem Aam Karaingay - Juniors ko Parhaingay