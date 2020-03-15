Pakistan Reports Highest Single Day Jump In Coronavirus Cases, as tally hits 53

The number of confirmed cases in Pakistan of COVID-19 has risen to 53 as of Sunday after 20 more cases were reported in the country.

Punjab reported its first case on Sunday. While, Sindh reported 35 cases, with Karachi and Sukkur being the worst affected cities so far and one case was reported in Hyderabad. Of the rest, four have been reported in Islamabad Capital Territory and three in Gilgit-Baltistan. At least 10 cases have been confirmed in Balochistan, including one in Quetta and seven at the Taftan border.

PUNJAB DECIDES TO IMPOSE SECTION 144 :

A meeting chaired by Punjab Chief Secretary decided enforcement of section 144 across the province amid apprehensions about novel coronavirus.

The meeting reviewed precautionary measures regarding prevention of coronavirus in Punjab.

The session also decided to cancel training at all police training centres across the province.

The meeting declared the police training centre at Kalashah Kaku as quarantine centre for suspected patients of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a mysterious pneumonia-like disease.

The meeting also decided that the wedding functions in the province will only be permitted within premises of a house.

The meeting also warned of legal action over calling teachers to academic institutions in the province.

The provincial government has imposed ban over all educational, religious and political gatherings under section 144.

