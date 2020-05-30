Pakistan shoots down second Indian spy quadcopter this week

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army downed an Indian spy quadcopter that violated Pakistani airspace from Kanzalwan Sector along the Line of Control (LoC), Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Friday.

ISPR, in a tweet, said: “#PakistanArmy troops shot down an Indian spying #quadcopter which came from Kanzalwan Sector, intruded 700 Meters on Pakistan side of #LOC in Nekrun Sector.”

The incident marks the second time this week that a spy drone has intruded into Pakistani territory.

On May 27, the army downed an Indian surveillance drone that had crossed over the LoC into the Rakh Chakri sector.

According to a statement then by Director General ISPR Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar, the quadcopter had intruded 650 metres into Pakistani territory.

— DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) May 27, 2020

At the turn of the new year, on January 1, the army shot down a spy Indian quadcopter in Bagh sector along the LoC. Within 24 hours, a second was shot down in Satwal Sector along the LoC.

“Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LoC, InshaAllah,” then DG ISPR Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor had vowed.

