Pakistan strongly condemns killing of Amin Malik in IIOJK

Pakistan has strongly condemned the killing of a young Kashmiri Mohammad Amin Malik due to torture by Indian occupation forces in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the Indian occupation army has so far killed over fifty Kashmiris this year in fake encounters in the name of so called security operations against the innocent Kashmiri civilians. He said young men including minor children are murdered in broad daylight using brutal and indiscriminate force.

The spokesperson said arbitrary detentions of Kashmiri youth also continue unabated. In addition, refusal to return the mortal remains of martyrs for proper burial demonstrates the moral bankruptcy of the Indian government.

He said use of brutal force against innocent Kashmiris cannot suppress the struggle for their legitimate right to self-determination.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri called upon the international community to hold India accountable for the grave and systematic human rights violations of the Kashmiri people and work for peace resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people.

