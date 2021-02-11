Pakistan successfully test-fires 450-KM range Babur Cruise Missile

Pakistan today conducted a successful Training Launch of Babur Cruise Missile IA with a range of four hundred and fifty kilometers.

According to the ISPR, Babar Cruise Missile is capable of engaging targets at land and sea with high precision. The missile was launched from a state of the art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle.

NESCOM chairman Raza Samar who witnessed the training launch, appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces. He said this is reflected by the proficient handling of the weapon system in the field and fulfillment of all laid down training parameters. He also appreciated the contributions of scientists and engineers towards enhancement of Pakistan’s strategic capability.

President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the services chiefs also congratulated the participating troops on conduct of successful training launch of the missile.

